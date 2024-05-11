Manly’s Javont Froiland commits to NIACC Men’s Basketball

Froiland reached 1,000 career points this past season for Central Springs.

(ABC 6 News) — Manly’s own Javont Froiland signed his letter of intent to play basketball as a NIACC Trojan on Friday.

This past season he joined the one thousand-point club for Central Springs Boys Basketball, reaching the mark in the Panthers’ final playoff game.

Trojans Men’s Basketball finished 9-21 overall this past season with Lake Mills native Wyatt Helming and Mason City’s James Jennings on the roster.