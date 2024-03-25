Local ties play role in helping Drake's basketball programs reach NCAA Tournaments

(ABC 6 News) — It’s not every day that both a university’s men’s and women’s basketball programs punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament.

But it was unquestionably euphoric for the Drake Bulldogs, especially with the local stories behind them.

Rochester native Anna Miller lived a moment hoops fans have dreamed of countless times: Shooting a buzzer-beater to go to the Tourney.

“Uh, no, that was the first game-winner I’ve ever had in my career, yeah,” Miller reflected. “We practiced that play tons of times, but, yeah, I just don’t remember most of it.”

“She’s hit some big shots for me when she was at Mayo and when I was there as well,” former Mayo girls hoops coach Ryan Carpentender added. “Again, when you have that length and you’ve got great touch around the rim, I wasn’t surprised when I saw it go down.”

The Bulldogs men’s team didn’t need a game-winning bucket, but it was still an emotional victory for head coach Darian DeVries and his son, Tucker.

Tucker’s cousin, Easton, a Clear Lake local, passed away last July from a congenital heart condition. Easton’s family in attendance for Tucker, pained yet proud.

“His family there, front row, being there to support kind of just hit me all at once that he wasn’t here,” Tucker said following his team’s MVC Championship win.

“Just kind of hit me all at once to see them,” Tucker continued. “And see the group being able to celebrate and… Yeah, it just kind of all hit.”

The ride in the Big Dance was brief for both programs, but the paths to the tournament contained indelible memories encompassing the entire spectrum of emotion that comes with March Madness.