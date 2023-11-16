Local players on the roster for Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game

The All-Star Game will be on December 2 at 1 PM at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

(ABC 6 News) — A handful of local athletes will be making the trip to the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game. The contest, pitting Teams North and South, will feature some of the best high school football stars across the state.

Two Stewartville Tigers made the cut: Quarterback Ayden Helder (also a Mr. Football finalist) and linebacker Caleb Jannsen.

Fillmore Central’s Jayce Kiehne is on the roster as a defensive back while Falcons head coach Chris Mensink will be an assistant on Team South’s staff.

Kasson-Mantorville defensive end Easton Suess is also listed alongside KoMets head coach Joel Swanson, who is also set to be an assistant.

Mayo wide receiver Carter Holcomb and Lourdes defensive lineman Will Roth round out the group of local players.