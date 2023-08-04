Local North Iowa baseball players make All-State teams

(ABC 6 News) — Max Burt and Doug Taylor of Newman Catholic stick out from a handful of local stars on lists.

The Iowa High School Baseball Association released its All-State teams for the 2023 season with a few local North Iowa standouts on the list.

Max Burt of Newman Catholic was named the captain of the Class 1A First Team while also being selected to the 2023 Super Team alongside fellow Knight teammate Doug Taylor. A third Knight, Gage Peterson, was named to the Class 1A First Team alongside St. Ansgar’s Tate Mayer.

Forest City’s Kellen Moore made the Class 2A Second Team while Jayce Schiewsow of St. Ansgar made Class 1A’s Second Team.