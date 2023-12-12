Lake Mills BBB scraps Central Springs, St. Ansgar GBB crushes Nashua-Plainfield

Jose Solis KAALTV

Lake Mills VS. Central Springs Iowa Conference Boys Basketball

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Lake Mills versus Central Springs boys basketball and Nashua-Plainfield versus St. Ansgar on Monday, December 11.

Nashua-Planfield VS. St. Ansgar Iowa Conference Girls Basketball

