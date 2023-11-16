Kingsland FB defeats Fertile-Beltrami 36-28 to advance to 9-Man State Championship

(ABC 6 News) — The Kingsland Knights football team will play in the 9-Man State title game after defeating Fertile-Beltrami, 26-28 on Thursday.

Former Prep of the Week Beau Wiersma put the Knights on his back with a 297-yard rushing day, adding four touchdowns.

Wiersma also had a standout defensive effort, leading the team in solo tackles (8) and assists (3) for a total of 11 stops.

Quarterback Kaaleem Reiland, another former POTW, ran for 115 yards while connecting with Parker Johnson for a touchdown with a defensive sack to boot.

The Knights will play the winner of Ottertail Central and Nevis on Saturday, November 25 at 10 A.M. for the 9-Man State Championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.