John Marshall’s Kiru Othow signs LOI to play for NIACC Women’s Basketball
(ABC 6 News) — John Marshall senior Kiru Othow signed her letter of intent Friday to play for NIACC Women’s Basketball later this year. Othow spoke to Sports Director José Solís about what made her decide to play for the Trojans and what she believes she’s improved upon playing at John Marshall.