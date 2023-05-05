John Marshall’s Jayden Veney selected by Omaha in the USHL Draft

The Rockets defenseman now has been drafted in two different leagues including the NA3HL’s Rochester Grizzlies.

(ABC 6 News) — One Med City skater will certainly not be short on logging time on the ice after this week.

John Marshall Boys Hockey’s Jayden Veney has now been drafted by a second junior hockey league following the conclusion of Phase II of the USHL Draft. The Omaha Lancers took the Rochester native with the 155th pick during Phase II; this is in addition to Rochester’s own Grizzlies hockey team selecting Veney in the NA3HL last month.

Veney has also committed to Union College in New York ahead of his senior season at John Marshall. The Rockets defensemen scored 13 goals this past season for the program, a team third-best to help the Rockets make the Section 1AA Playoffs.