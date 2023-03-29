Isaac Matti and Kristen Watson lead All-Gopher Conference basketball lists

(ABC 6 News) — The Gopher Conference released its all-conference list for both Boys and Girls Basketball on Tuesday, March 28.

Hayfield’s Isaac Matti and Kristen Watson won Player of the Year in their respective categories, while multiple Hayfield Vikings and hoopers from Blooming Prairie, Triton and NRHEG also made the lists.

Boys Basketball

Player of the Year: Isaac Matti, Hayfield

1st Team Selection

Ethan Pack, Hayfield

2nd Team Selection

Daxter “Dax” Lee, NRHEG

Zander Jacobson, Hayfield

3rd Team Selection

Pierce Petersohn, Triton

Gabe Hein, Blooming Prairie

Honorable Mention

Brady Kittleson, Blooming Prairie

Jayce Leonardo, Triton

Girls Basketball

Player of the Year: Kristen Watson, Hayfield

All-Conference

Sidney Schultz, NRHEG

Natalie Beaver, Hayfield

Brylee Iverson, Triton

Erin Jacobson, NRHEG

Anna Pauly, Blooming Prairie

Faith Nielsen, NRHEG

Chelsea Christopherson, Hayfield

Honorable Mention

Shawntee Snyder, Blooming Prairie

Macy Lembke, Blooming Prairie

Josanne “Jojo” Tempel, Hayfield

Reagan Essig, Triton