Isaac Matti and Kristen Watson lead All-Gopher Conference basketball lists
(ABC 6 News) — The Gopher Conference released its all-conference list for both Boys and Girls Basketball on Tuesday, March 28.
Hayfield’s Isaac Matti and Kristen Watson won Player of the Year in their respective categories, while multiple Hayfield Vikings and hoopers from Blooming Prairie, Triton and NRHEG also made the lists.
Boys Basketball
Player of the Year: Isaac Matti, Hayfield
1st Team Selection
Ethan Pack, Hayfield
2nd Team Selection
Daxter “Dax” Lee, NRHEG
Zander Jacobson, Hayfield
3rd Team Selection
Pierce Petersohn, Triton
Gabe Hein, Blooming Prairie
Honorable Mention
Brady Kittleson, Blooming Prairie
Jayce Leonardo, Triton
Girls Basketball
Player of the Year: Kristen Watson, Hayfield
All-Conference
Sidney Schultz, NRHEG
Natalie Beaver, Hayfield
Brylee Iverson, Triton
Erin Jacobson, NRHEG
Anna Pauly, Blooming Prairie
Faith Nielsen, NRHEG
Chelsea Christopherson, Hayfield
Honorable Mention
Shawntee Snyder, Blooming Prairie
Macy Lembke, Blooming Prairie
Josanne “Jojo” Tempel, Hayfield
Reagan Essig, Triton