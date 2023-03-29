Isaac Matti and Kristen Watson lead All-Gopher Conference basketball lists

Jose Solis KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — The Gopher Conference released its all-conference list for both Boys and Girls Basketball on Tuesday, March 28.

Hayfield’s Isaac Matti and Kristen Watson won Player of the Year in their respective categories, while multiple Hayfield Vikings and hoopers from Blooming Prairie, Triton and NRHEG also made the lists.

Boys Basketball

Player of the Year: Isaac Matti, Hayfield

1st Team Selection
Ethan Pack, Hayfield

MGNONline

2nd Team Selection
Daxter “Dax” Lee, NRHEG
Zander Jacobson, Hayfield

3rd Team Selection
Pierce Petersohn, Triton
Gabe Hein, Blooming Prairie

Honorable Mention
Brady Kittleson, Blooming Prairie
Jayce Leonardo, Triton

Girls Basketball

Player of the Year: Kristen Watson, Hayfield

All-Conference
Sidney Schultz, NRHEG
Natalie Beaver, Hayfield
Brylee Iverson, Triton
Erin Jacobson, NRHEG
Anna Pauly, Blooming Prairie
Faith Nielsen, NRHEG
Chelsea Christopherson, Hayfield

Honorable Mention
Shawntee Snyder, Blooming Prairie
Macy Lembke, Blooming Prairie
Josanne “Jojo” Tempel, Hayfield
Reagan Essig, Triton