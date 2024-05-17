Iowa HS State Track & Field Championships Day 1 highlights

(ABC 6 News) — Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee set a school record in the Class 3A 400m dash, her 55.56 time good enough for first place. In the Class 2A 400m, Osage’s Jacey Johnston finished third with a time of 58.03 seconds.

Meanwhile, for the second time ever St. Ansgar Girls Relay captured a State title, the 4×800 crew winning the Class 1A Championship in 9 minutes and 45.6 seconds.

Forest City’s 4×800 Girls Relay team placed fourth in Class 2A with a time of 9:44.93.

Crestwood’s Isabella Schlatter secured a fourth-place finish in Class 2A as well, off a 17’3″ attempt in the long jump.

The Charles City pair of Edie and Keely Collins came in 3rd & 4th in the Class 3A high jump, both attempt 5’4″.

Riceville’s Claire Zweiboheimer finished third in the Class 1A Girls 3000m race, finishing in 10:42.39.