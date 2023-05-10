Iowa high school region soccer playoffs set
(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa high school region soccer playoffs have been finalized and will play out over the next few weeks.
Four North Iowa boys teams will be participating in different Substate 2 matches across Classes 1A – 3A, while only two girls teams are postseason-bound in the Class 1A Region 6 tournament.
Boys Soccer
Class 1A Substate 2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Vs. Postville (@ North Fayette Valley HS) – 5/15
Class 2A Substate 2
Charles City @ Clear Lake – 5/15
Class 3A Substate 2
Mason City @ Newton – 5/22
Girls Soccer
Class 1A Region 6
Humboldt @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – 5/17
HDCAL @ Clear Lake – 5/17