Iowa high school region soccer playoffs set

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa high school region soccer playoffs have been finalized and will play out over the next few weeks.

Four North Iowa boys teams will be participating in different Substate 2 matches across Classes 1A – 3A, while only two girls teams are postseason-bound in the Class 1A Region 6 tournament.

Boys Soccer

Class 1A Substate 2

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Vs. Postville (@ North Fayette Valley HS) – 5/15

Class 2A Substate 2

Charles City @ Clear Lake – 5/15

Class 3A Substate 2

Mason City @ Newton – 5/22

Girls Soccer

Class 1A Region 6

Humboldt @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – 5/17

HDCAL @ Clear Lake – 5/17