IGHSAU regional golf sites are set
Multiple North Iowa schools begin region play on May 12.
(ABC 6 News) — The IGHSAU has released its list of regional golf sites and where Iowa girls golf teams will play. The following sites for North Iowa schools are as followed:
Class 1A
Region 2C – Rice Lake Golf Course, Lake Mills
Central Springs, Lake Mills, Newman Catholic, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett
Region 4A – Nashua Town & Country Club, Nashua
Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar
Class 2A
Region 3A – Five Island Golf Course, Emmetsburg
Foresty City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Region 3B – New Hampton Country Club, New Hampton
Crestwood, Osage
Class 3A
Region 1 – Lake Creek Country Club, Storm Lake
Clear Lake
Region 4 – Pin Oak Links, Manchester
Charles City
Class 4A
Region 4 – Irv Warren Golf Course, Waterloo
Mason City