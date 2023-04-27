Hayfield’s Isaac Matti commits to Gustavus Adolphus MBB

Matti joins multiple Southeast Minnesotans in committing to the Golden Gusties.

(ABC 6 News) — One of the top baseball and basketball players in Southeast Minnesota has selected his college destination for the future.

Hayfield’s Isaac Matti, a state champion in both sports will commit to Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter to join Golden Gusties Men’s Basketball.

Matti has had a memorable prep career, in addition to his state titles on the court and on the diamond, this past season alone, Matti scored his 2,000 career basketball point and became Hayfield’s all-time leader in assists.

Matti joins a promising group of Southeast Minnesotans heading to the Gusties, including PEM’s Kaiden Peters, John Marshall’s Logan Tuckner and Byron’s Isaac Dearborn. Former Southland Rebel Eli Wolff is currently on the Gusties and will be a sophomore this next season.