Grizzlies and Toros receive honors among NA3HL Awards

Grizzlies and Toros receive honors in 2024 NA3HL Awards

(ABC 6 News) — The NA3HL doled out its league awards with the Rochester Grizzlies and Mason City Toros getting some representation.

Rochester’s Spencer Klotz and Matt Haun were named to the All-NA3HL 2nd and 3rd Teams respectively. Both young men were named to the All-West Division team alongside Owen VanTassel.

The Mason City Toros also had two players honored Jax Schauer made All-West Division as did Miles Berg. The latter also claimed All-NA3HL First Team and league Defenseman of the Year.