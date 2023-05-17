Former NIACC Trojan Brandon Williamson strikes out 6 in MLB debut for the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds won 3-1 over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, May 16.

(ABC 6 News) — Former NIACC Trojan Baseball pitcher Brandon Williamson made his MLB debut on Tuesday night, doing just enough for the Cincinnati Reds in their 3-1 win at the Colorado Rockies.

Williamson went 5.2 innings allowing just one run (a home run to be exact) and two hits while striking out six Rockies. Williamson didn’t pitch long enough to earn a win, but a team victory will always do.