Five RCTC Football players named NJCAA D-III All-Americans

(ABC 6 News) — 2023 was a solid campaign for RCTC Football despite coming up short in the NJCAA D-III National Championship.

Five of the Yellowjackets’ players have been recognized as All-Americans on the field following this past season.

The NJCAA named Gavin Layton and Terrence Isaac Jr. to the Offensive First Team while Martell Williams and Seth Thomas were selected to Defensive First Team. Kicker Rodrigo Castaneda was named to the Special Teams Second Team.