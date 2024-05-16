Eric Larson to step down as head coach of Lourdes Boys Basketball

Larson will remain the school’s Activities Director and Assistant Principal.

(ABC 6 News) — Lourdes High School is in search of not one, but two new basketball coaches now.

Eric Larson confirmed to ABC 6 News on Wednesday that he is stepping down as head coach of the Lourdes Boys Basketball team, citing family reasons as well as wanting to focus more on his roles as Activities Director and Assistant Principal. Larson had been the head coach for the past five seasons.

This comes following news on April 18 that girls basketball coach Todd Greguson would not be returning to Lourdes as well.

Larson sent this official statement to ABC 6 News:

I can confirm that I have stepped down from my role as boys basketball coach.

I am stepping down to prioritize my positions as activities director and assistant principal, as well as my family as my wife and I have two young children with a third one due this summer.

I’m extremely grateful for all of the players I’ve coached and coaches I’ve worked with. I’m very proud of how we played the game and represented the community. With strong numbers at every level of the program and a positive culture, I’m excited for the program’s future.