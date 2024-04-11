Clear Lake School board removes interim tag from football coach Aaron Stensland

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — When football season returns this fall, the Clear Lake football team will have a permanent coach.

It will indeed be the Aaron Stensland era at Clear Lake, the Lions coach had his interim tag officially removed from his title by the school board Tuesday night.

Last year, Clear Lake switched from Class 2A to 3A, with Stensland leading the lions to an 8-2 season and the 1st Round of the 3A Playoffs.

Stensland took over for Jared DeVries last year after the latter stepped away from the program following a personal loss in the summer.