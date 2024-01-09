A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Clear Lake boys basketball is now number one in all of Class 3A according to the IHSAA’s latest rankings with a spotless 9-0 record.

That includes close wins against Charles City and Waverly-Shell Rock. The Lions most recently defeated Iowa Falls-Alden on the road, 66-33 last Friday.

Clear Lake aims to get back to the Class 3A playoffs, after losing in last season’s 3A-3 region championship to North Polk, 52-43.

The Lions will have a 3-game home stretch starting Tuesday, January 9 against Nevada (9-1).