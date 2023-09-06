Century GBB’s Taylor Clarey commits to Lake Superior State

Clarey announced the decision on her social media on Monday.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Century GBB’s Taylor Clarey announced that she is taking her talents to Lake Superior State University for college basketball. Clarey will join the Lakers next fall following her senior year this season.

Clarey added on social media that she thanks her “family, coaches, teammates, friends and everyone who has been a part of my journey.”

The Lakers went 7-19 during the 2022-23 campaign.