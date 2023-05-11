Century Boys Basketball hires Adam Girtman as head coach

The former Stewartville head coach led the Tigers to two Section 1AA Championship appearances.

(ABC 6 News) — The Century Panthers have found their new head coach for Boys Basketball and it is a familiar face in the Southeast Minnesota scene.

Adam Girtman, who was recently at the helm for Stewartville, will succeed Jacob Vetter who left his position due to family reasons.

Girtman stepped down from his role with the Tigers in 2021, now he’ll take over a Panthers team that finished 16-11 and reached the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals last season.

Century Activities Director Mark Kuisle confirmed the report to ABC 6 Sports Reporter Jose Solis as Girtman will become the fifth boys’ basketball head coach in the school’s history.