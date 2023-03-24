Caledonia’s Eli King enters transfer portal after one season with ISU Men’s Basketball

The former Warrior played sparingly as a freshman for the Cyclones.

(ABC 6 News) — One of the top southeast Minnesota hoopers in recent memory will look elsewhere for the next chapter in his college career.

Caledonia native Eli King has entered the transfer portal after one season with Iowa State Men’s Basketball. As a freshman, King did not see the court often for ISU averaging 1.1 points a game with a season-high of 5 points in a 77-40 win over McNeese State.

The Cyclones reached the Big XII Semifinals as a fifth-seed before receiving a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State would be upset by #11 Pittsburgh to end their run, 59-41.