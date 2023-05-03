Byron’s Ryan Boyken commits to Loras College Men’s Soccer

Boyken was a crucial defender for Bears Boys’ Soccer this past season.

(ABC 6 News) — One of Byron Boys Soccer’s best is moving onto the next chapter all the way down in Dubuque.

Ryan Boyken officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Loras College Duhawks on Tuesday after officially committing to the program on March 31.

Boyken helped the Bears top Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AA quarterfinals and is joining a Duhawks team that went 10-6-2 en route to the American Rivers Conference title game in 2022.