Byron’s Payton Jax commits to UW-Eau Claire Football

(ABC 6 News) — Byron Football two-way lineman Payton Jax announced his commitment to Wisconsin-Eau Claire on social media Tuesday.

Jax helped the Bears this past season win the Class 1AAAA Section Championship, as Byron reached the semifinals of the Class 4A State Tournament.

Rochester native Tommy Tankhamvang is currently on Blugold Football’s roster as a fullback and is set to be a senior next season.