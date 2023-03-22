Bulldogs lose heartbreaker to DGF in Class 2A state quarterfinals

(ABC 6 News) – After a dramatic-game winning three from Kaiden Peters in the section final, the Plainview Elgin Millville Bulldogs entered the Class 2A tournament as the 3-seed.

The Bulldogs took on the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels in the state quarterfinals Tuesday evening at Williams Arena.

In the final moments of the game, an Aeron Stevens bucket would help the Bulldogs regain the lead to make it 60-59. On the other end, DGF’s Owen Leach sunk 2 free throws to take a one-point lead 61-60, with 8 seconds left. Leach finished with 28 points.

The Rebels Drew Sheeley knocked down two free throws in the closing seconds of the game to win 63-61.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Kaiden Peters with 16 and Aeron Stevens tacked on 14 of his own.

The Rebels will meet Albany at the Target Center Friday at 8 p.m. in the state semifinals. Plainview-Elgin-Millville will take on Pequot Lakes in the consolation bracket Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Concordia University.

