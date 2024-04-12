Bruins aiming for playoff berth in home finale
(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Bruins talk Friday’s home finale matchup with the St. Cloud Norsemen on Thursday, April 12.
A victory for the Bruins guarantees them a playoff berth in the NAHL Central Division Playoffs, however, a sweep of the Norsemen will garner them the third seed in Central.