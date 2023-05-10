Blooming Prairie SB gets 8th Inning walk-off win over NRHEG at U of M

Shawntee Snyder sunk NRHEG with a game-winning 3-run homer in the Golden Gophers’ backyard.

(ABC 6 News) — In an exciting finish fit for the venue, Blooming Prairie Softball got an exciting walk-off victory against NRHEG at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday.

Junior Shanwtee Snyder hit the game-winning 3-RBI home run for the Awesome Blossoms, stunning the NRHEG Panthers in 8 innings.

Blooming Prairie hosts United South Central on Thursday, May 11.