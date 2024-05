Both Gach scores game-winning free throw with 2 seconds to go

(ABC 6 News) — Austin’s own Both Gach can call himself a basketball champion.

The former Packer helped BC Nokia of the Finnish Korisliiga basketball league claim the Korisliiga championship on Friday.

Gach was named Korisliiga finals MVP, scoring 29 with 13 boards. Not to mention Gach hit the game-winning free throw with 2 seconds to go as BC Nokia won 76-75.