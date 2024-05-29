Austin’s Alayna Kennedy to represent USA in Rome after national tournament

Medaled in all three events at national tournament in Texas.

(ABC 6 News) — Former Prep of the Week Alayna Kennedy had an incredible weekend.

Kennedy participated in the AAU Dive Red-White-Blue National Championships this past weekend in Midland, Texas, competing in the one-meter, three-meter and platform diving events.

The Austin Packer — who also practices with the Rochester Dive Club — clinched the national title in the one-meter while nabbing bronze in the three-meter and platform. As a result, she will now represent the United States in an international event in Rome, Italy which will run from July 20-27.