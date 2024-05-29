Austin’s Alayna Kennedy to represent USA in Rome after national tournament

Jose Solis KAALTV

Austin’s Alayna Kennedy punches ticket to Rome

Medaled in all three events at national tournament in Texas.

(ABC 6 News) — Former Prep of the Week Alayna Kennedy had an incredible weekend.

Kennedy participated in the AAU Dive Red-White-Blue National Championships this past weekend in Midland, Texas, competing in the one-meter, three-meter and platform diving events.

The Austin Packer — who also practices with the Rochester Dive Club — clinched the national title in the one-meter while nabbing bronze in the three-meter and platform. As a result, she will now represent the United States in an international event in Rome, Italy which will run from July 20-27.