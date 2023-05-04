Austin Bruins’ Jimmy Goffredo selected in USHL Draft

Goffredo went to the Des Moines Buccaneers in the second round.

(ABC 6 News) — A congratulation is in order for Austin Bruins defenseman Jimmy Goffredo. The 6’0″ defenseman got selected to the highest level of junior hockey during Phase II of Wednesday’s USHL Draft, picked by the Des Moines Buccaneers at 21st in the second round.

Goffredo has scored 14 goals and 39 points for Austin this season, including a goal in the Central Division Semi-Finals against the Minot Minotauros. Goffredo and the Bruins continue their Robertson Cup Playoffs run on Friday, May 5 against the St. Cloud Norsemen at home.

Fellow Bruins Gavin Morrissey and Matthew Desiderio were also chosen in the USHL Draft’s second round; Morrissey to the Fargo Force and Desiderio to the Dubuque Fighting Saints.