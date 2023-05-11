Austin Bruins have good presence in NAHL’s All-Division Team announcements

The team was also named the Central Division Organization of the Year.

(ABC 6 News) — As the Austin Bruins resume their Robertson Cup Playoffs this weekend in St. Cloud, the NAHL announced its all-division teams Wednesday.

There was a solid showing for Austin with Jack Malinski, Gavin Morrissey and Trent Wiemken making 1st Team All-Central Division; Matthew Desiderio took home the division’s Academic Achievement Award. As a whole, the Bruins were named the Central Division Organization of the Year, a credit to head coach Steve Howard’s leadership this season.

The Bruins continue the Central Division Finals at the St. Cloud Norsemen on Friday and Saturday at 7 PM; either team can advance to the Robertson Cup Championship in Blaine with two more wins. Should a Game 5 be necessary, the Bruins will host the winner-or-take-all match on Sunday at 5:05 PM.