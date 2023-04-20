Albert Lea native drafted fifth overall, Grizzlies and Toros make picks in 2023 NA3HL Draft

Josh Behrends taken at #5 by the Badlands Sabres, Rochester’s Jayden Veney selected by the Grizzlies.

(ABC 6 News) — The 2023 NA3HL Draft saw both the Rochester Grizzlies and Mason City Toros add new prospects to their ranks on Wednesday, April 19.

However, prior to both teams making their selections, one Southeast Minnesota star saw himself end the night as a Top-5 draft pick. Albert Lea native Josh Behrends ended up selected fifth by the Badlands Sabres. Behrends was a senior defenseman for the Tigers this past season as they reached the Section 1A semifinals.

As for the Grizzlies, they added eight new picks including a hometown prospect in Rochester native Jayden Veney, a standout defenseman for the John Marshall Rockets.

The Toros also drafted eight new young men, including a pair of both defensemen and Minnesotans: Northfield’s Mike Fossum and Trey Gnetz of Cretin-Durham Hall High School.