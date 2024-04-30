Albert Lea native Blake Ulve commits to St. Norbert College

Ulve spent the past two junior hockey seasons with Mason City Toros and North Iowa Bulls.

Ulve played for the North Iowa Bulls this past season NAHL, racking up a team second-best 24 points.

(ABC 6 News) — An Albert Lea native and a standout for the North Iowa Bulls is headed to one of the most historically successful D-III hockey programs in America.

The Bulls announced Monday that Blake Ulve has committed to St. Norbert College for men’s hockey. The Green Knights have reached the D-III National Championship nine times, winning in five of those instances.

With North Iowa, Ulve was second on the team this past NAHL season in both goals and assists, combining for 24 points. Ulve also played for the Mason City Toros during the 2021-22 NA3HL season, scoring 6 goals and making 15 assists.

Ulve had 51 goals and 58 assists during his high school career at Albert Lea.