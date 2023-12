(ABC 6 News) — The 2024 Rochester Honkers season schedule is officially out.

The Honkers open up the new Northwoods League season against the Thunder Bay Border Cats on May 27th at 6:35 pm. Rochester’s first road game will be on May 30 against the Eau Claire Express.

The honkers’ home finale will be on August 7 against the La Crosse Loggers while the regular season finale will be at the Duluth Huskies on August 10.