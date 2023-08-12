2023 Pigskin Preview: West Hancock has the returners to go the distance again

(ABC 6 News) — The West Hancock Eagles are removed from two back-to-back Class A Championship appearances; however, they couldn’t bring home a second state title in their sole loss of 2022.

However, the cup isn’t bare for head coach Mark Sanger’s crew, a substantial amount of his returners in 2023 were juniors a year ago. The Eagles are returning an offensive unit that tallied close to 4,000 yards of rushing and nearly 1,000 yards of passing.

Mitchell Smith and Kade Zuehl lead a very deep backfield that knows opposing teams will be gunning for them and their run-first approach. But even when the tougher tests arrive, the seniors made clear they’re not going to let themselves get bothered and more importantly, not become their own worst enemy.

The Eagles will begin the 2023 campaign at home against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on August 25.