Dawn Plitzuweit formally introduced as Gophers women’s basketball coach

(KSTP) – The University of Minnesota’s newest coach was formally introduced Monday afternoon.

Dawn Plitzuweit takes over as the new head coach of the Gophers women’s basketball team. Her hiring was announced by the school on Saturday.

Plitzuweit commented on her plan to build, grow, and develop the team. “For us, it comes down to three building blocks within our program: toughness, togetherness, and find a way. I’m very grateful for this opportunity to be here today. I look forward to growing together.”

According to Gophers Athletics, the program signed Plitzuweit to a six-year deal.

She led all four teams to postseason play, with her time at South Dakota and West Virginia leading to NCAA tournament berths.

The press conference took place at the women’s basketball practice court at Athletics Village in Minneapolis.

