Bruins’ Hirschfeld to Vermont, Grizzlies’ Flatley signs with Oklahoma Warriors

ABC 6 NEWS — A congratulations is in order for the latest Austin Bruin to commit to college.

On Tuesday, the Bruins announced that John Hirschfeld will play Division I hockey for the Vermont Catamounts.

While Hirschfeld has played sparingly for the Bruins, he’s had quite the prep season, helping St. Cloud Cathedral win the Class A Boys Hockey Championship. Hirschfeld had an overtime-winning goal before in the semifinals as well.

Hirschfeld will join two former Bruins already on the Catamounts team, Jens Richards and Jack Malinski.

Meanwhile, Isaac Flatley is leaving the Rochester Grizzlies for the Oklahoma Warriors after signing a tender with the team.

Flatley had 17 points over 22 games for Rochester including 7 goals.

The Oklahoma Warriors beat the Austin Bruins last year to win the Robertson Cup in Blaine before falling in a play-in series this past Sunday.