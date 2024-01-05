Alyssa Ustby named one of five National Players of the Week

The former Lourdes Eagle is fresh off a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double, her sixth one of the season.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester native Alyssa Ustby is still balling in college as much as she did at Lourdes High School.

Ustby was named one of five players of the week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association mentioned alongside names like Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark.

During an 82-71 win over Clemson on New Year’s Eve, Ustby dropped her sixth double-double of the season. She is also near the top of the ACC Conference in rebounds (132) and steals (28) this season.

Ustby’s further demonstrated the USBWA’s decision on Thursday with the first triple-double in North Carolina WBB history. Against #25 Syracuse, Ustby had 16 points and rebounds plus 10 assists.