Rochester-Austin Minnesota KAAL Headlines

(ABC 6 News) – A Freeborn County jury found Ben Vidal Moreno guilty of all charges, including three counts of 2nd-degree murder. According to court documents, Moreno was convicted Tuesday […]

(ABC 6 News) – Heads up for drivers in Charles City as new speed cameras are up and running. There will be four cameras, two along Highway 14 and two […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn’t sell its […]

STORY UPDATE — Around 2:30 A.M. on Wednesday morning, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office made a post on their Facebook page stating the following: “The missing juvenile has been located […]

Dollar Tree swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss and will close nearly 1,000 stores after the discount retailer slashed the value of a rival chain it acquired almost a decade […]

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of making and disseminating child pornography. According to RPD Lt. Jennifer Hodgman, investigators served a search warrant in the 4000 block […]

(ABC 6 News) – Police say Saint Marys Hospital’s emergency department went on lockdown last night after a woman walked in holding a knife to her own throat. According to […]

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Rochester woman. 34-year-old Alice Faye Dobmeier was last seen on March 3, leaving her […]

(ABC 6 News) – The Stewartville Tigers managed to secure a tight 47-46 victory over St. Peter High School in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota State High School League Girls […]

(ABC 6 News) – At around 1 p.m., the Mason City Police Department announced they responded to a house fire at 12 Street Northwest. Police asked the public to avoid […]

(ABC 6 News) – With the passage of a $460 billion federal spending package, a sliver of that money with reach into southeast Minnesota. The County State Aid Highway Road […]

(ABC 6 News) – Our unusual winter means unusual things for our trees, animals and bugs. Some Minnesota experts warn we will likely see mosquitoes sooner than unusual. But, that […]

(ABC 6 News) – Heads up for drivers in Charles City as new speed cameras are up and running. There will be four cameras, two along Highway 14 and two […]

(ABC 6 News) – Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis is breaking barriers with culturally conscious health care. Children’s will be one of the first U.S. hospital systems to offer modesty gowns […]

STORY UPDATE — Around 2:30 A.M. on Wednesday morning, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office made a post on their Facebook page stating the following: “The missing juvenile has been located […]

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of making and disseminating child pornography. According to RPD Lt. Jennifer Hodgman, investigators served a search warrant in the 4000 block […]

(ABC 6 News) – Police say Saint Marys Hospital’s emergency department went on lockdown last night after a woman walked in holding a knife to her own throat. According to […]

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Rochester woman. 34-year-old Alice Faye Dobmeier was last seen on March 3, leaving her […]

(ABC 6 News) – The Stewartville Tigers managed to secure a tight 47-46 victory over St. Peter High School in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota State High School League Girls […]

(ABC 6 News) – At around 1 p.m., the Mason City Police Department announced they responded to a house fire at 12 Street Northwest. Police asked the public to avoid […]

6 On Your Side, Consumer Confidence, repair or replace your washer (ABC 6 News) – We’ve all been there: the washer sounds like a jet engine and then suddenly stops mid-cycle. It’s the age-old question every homeowner will face. To repair […]

6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, get ready for spring cleaning (ABC 6 News) – The dark days of winter are winding down, and as things brighten up you may be noticing more dust, cobwebs and other messes. The experts at […]

Pet of the Week: Agatha & Wilson (ABC 6 News) – Meet Agatha & Wilson! Agatha is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week! She is a charming three-year-old Pitbull with a heart of […]

6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, what to buy in March 2024 (ABC 6 News) – With nicer weather and maybe even a little spring cleaning on the horizon, March signals a fresh start with warmer months ahead. When it comes to […]

6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, food to eat for better sleep (ABC 6 News) – There are a few good sleep basics: go to bed and get up at the same time each day, avoid screens at least one hour before […]

Pet of the Week: Zoey & Theresa (ABC 6 News) – Meet Zoey and Theresa! Zoey is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week. She is a spunky 7 month old hound mix, who […]

ABC 6 News Excellent Educator: Ms. Button (ABC 6 News) – Every month, we here at ABC 6 News like to highlight a local educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom. This February, that honor […]

6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, vacuum shopping guide (ABC 6 News) – It might be winter outside, but the vacuum labs at Consumer Reports are all ready for when you get that spring cleaning itch! Its testers share […]

What the Tech? App of the Day: Planta (ABC 6 News) – Unless you’re good at it, you may have a droopy houseplant or one with yellowing or brown leaves. One day it looks fine, the next day […]