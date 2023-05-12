Zumbro Valley Medical Society to hold eye care clinic at The Landing, MN

(ABC 6 News) – Zumbro Valley Medical Society (ZVMS) Street Medicine Initiative will hold an upcoming eye care clinic at The Landing, MN in Rochester for people experiencing unstable housing.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Physicians and medical students will provide free eye exams and specialty care. They will prescribe corrective lenses and diagnose common eye-related conditions. Eyeglasses will also be provided at no cost.

Following the clinic, ZVMS will provide eye care and glasses through regular drop-in clinics at additional locations and through street rounds.

The ZVMS Street Medicine Initiative eye care clinic is funded in part by a Rochester Area Foundation Better Communities grant. The Changing Life through Lenses® program of the Essilor Vision Foundation is providing lenses, frames, and lab services at no cost.

More information on the ZVMS Street Medicine Initiative can be found, HERE.