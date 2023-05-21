Zumbro Valley Medical Society& the Landing team up to provide free eye care.

(ABC 6 News) – Zumbro Valley Medical Society and the Landing hosted an eye clinic in Rochester today, where people could come in and receive care at no cost.

It’s part of Zumbro Valley’s Street Medicine Initiative, helping people experiencing homelessness get checked out by eye doctors at the Landing.

Doctors provided contact lenses, diagnosed common eye-related conditions, and provided eyeglasses at no cost.

“I think eye care in general is just something that is relatively neglected amongst people who are living on the streets just because it’s harder to access that sort of care.” Zoey Fanning, med student said. “And so I think to the extent that we can bring that closer to people is wonderful.”

Patients will come in in a few weeks and pick up prescription glasses that are tailored to their needs.