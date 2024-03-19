Zumbro Falls resident wins $1 million Powerball

(ABC 6 News) – On March 18, a Powerball ticket from Zumbro Falls was declared the winner of the $1 million jackpot.

According to officials from the Minnesota Lottery, the winning numbers drawn were 10-17-20-39-44 and the Powerball was 16.

The winner of the prize must make an appointment to visit the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville to claim their winnings.

The winner of the jackpot may choose whether or not to make their identity public.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday, March 20 with about $687 million in possible winnings.