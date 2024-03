The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Few crimes are as shocking and sickening as sexual abuse of a child.

So what can be done to stop this horrific behavior and help protect the children who have no idea how to protect themselves?

That’s where the Zero Abuse Project comes in.