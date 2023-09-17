Young Eagles Rally sees one of its biggest turnouts

(ABC 6 News) – Once again kids are taking to the skies thanks to Rochester International Airport and the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The biannual ‘Young Eagles Rally’ takes kids ages 8 to 17 to fly in a plane with volunteer pilots.

The goal is to get more young people inspired by the world of aviation and it’s all completely free.

One of the pilots, Kess Klouser, had her first flight at a Young Eagles event when she was a kid and it sparked an interest that ended up becoming her career.

“I feel like I’m fulfilling, like, something that I was meant to do. It just feels good to inspire kids because I know how it feels,” said Klouser.

Saturday’s event was one of the largest turnouts the Young Eagles Rally has seen since it started in 1992, with over 200 kids registered.

The event takes place every year in May and September, hoping to encourage the next generation of pilots.