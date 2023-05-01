Wykoff man originally accused of attempted murder pleads guilty to assault

(ABC 6 News) – A Wykoff man accused of trying to murder a fellow Susie’s Roadhouse employee pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted 1st-degree assault in Fillmore County Court Monday, May 1.

According to court records, Fillmore County Court added the charge of attempted 1st-degree assault–great bodily harm after Noah Arnold Foster, 24, stabbed the victim at least three times with a four-inch knife in November of 2022.

In exchange for Foster’s plea, additional charges of attempted murder and assault will be dropped, according to court records.

Foster’s plea agreement specifies that both parties have agreed to a 39-month prison sentence — however, Foster’s defense has requested a lighter sentence of 48 months’ probation.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 6.