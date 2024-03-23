Woodcarving on display by Rochester locals

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Woodcarvers is holding their 48th annual woodcarving show this weekend.

The show will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission and parking is free and all are welcome to attend this family-friendly event.

There’s a wide variety of woodcarvings on display by local and regional carvers, ranging in skill from beginners to award-winning experts.

A “People’s Choice” competition will be held to give visitors a chance to vote for their favorite carvings.

There will also be carvings, tools and wood available for sale.

This year’s featured carver, Laurie Reed, will be showing off her own work from throughout her years honing her craft.

“I enjoy it so much. We’ve had so much fun as a family. We’ve introduced our children to it, and it has been just a very fun hobby. It’s one of those lost arts,” said Reed.

For more information on the Rochester Woodcarvers, go here.