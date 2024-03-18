Women to gather at Iowa capitol to demand equal pay

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Iowans will gather at the state’s capitol Monday to share information and educate lawmakers and citizens about the persistent gender gap in wage earnings, and call for equal pay for women.

The educational event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iowa State Capitol Rotunda.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Iowa is organizing the event to call attention to the gap in pay and to encourage solutions from legislators. including Iowa’s stagnant minimum wage.

AAUW says women earn just eighty four cents for every dollar a man makes, and the gap in wages has persisted for decades, existing even within the same professions and with similar levels of education.

At the event, organizers will also discuss the state’s stagnating minimum wage, which sits at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.