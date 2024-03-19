Women in Agriculture Day on March 25

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Some women will visit the Minnesota capitol on March 25 to take part in Women in Agriculture Day.

The event will celebrate the role women play in agriculture. The event will also host discussions on the challenges and opportunities women face in their work.

Attendees will talk with legislators and other state leaders, while also helping to inspire more women to pursue farming and other related fields.

“It’s about people talking about the impacts of their lives in agriculture and how that intersection happens and is there ways the legislature can help with policy as they move forward,” said Colleen Landkamer, the Minnesota director of the USDA.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m.