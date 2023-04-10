Woman injured in I-35 rollover crash in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – A 19-year-old Eden Prairie woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-35 in Freeborn County early Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. A vehicle driven by Kassandra Caron was traveling southbound on I-35 when it lost control, entered the ditch and rolled at mile marker 18 near Clarks Grove.

MSP says Caron was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries. The crash report said Caron was wearing a seatbelt.

MSP was assisted at the scene by the Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance.