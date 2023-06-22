Winona State University names interim president

(ABC 6 News) – The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities on Wednesday named the interim president of Winona State University (WSU).

Kenneth Janz, has been named to the role which will become effective on Aug. 1.

“Ken Janz is well regarded by faculty and leadership and has garnered the respect and trust of the broader Winona State University community during his time at WSU,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “Both Chancellor Designate Olson and I are confident that he will provide effective and strong leadership to the university through this transition period.”

Janz has served WSU since 2008 as associate vice president for Academic Affairs and CIO and added the role of Dean of the Library in 2015. Janz also leads university strategic planning efforts by working collaboratively with faculty, staff, students.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve our students, faculty, staff, and greater Winona State community as interim president,” said Janz. “Winona State University is a strong institution, and our current successes are just a starting point. I am grateful to help guide the University over this next year, as we approach the selection and appointment of our next president.”

Janz’s previous appointments include serving Indiana State University as the director of the Center for Instruction, Research, and Technology from 2003 to 2008, and as the director of information technology – College of Education from 1998 to 2003.

He holds bachelor’s degrees from Dickinson State University (ND), a master’s degree from North Dakota State University, and a doctorate from Indiana State University.

Janz succeeds Scott R. Olson, who has served as president of Winona State University since 2012 and recently accepted an appointment to serve as the chancellor of Minnesota State.

The search for a permanent president of WSU will be launched in the fall.